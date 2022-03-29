Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T) announced that it will suspend shipments of its products to Russia.

Calfrac said late Monday it was announcing “the suspension of any investments in the Russian Federation as the company meets its contractual obligations in strict compliance with all applicable laws and sanctions.”

Calfrac noted that although the provision of parts and equipment to Russia is “not restricted by applicable sanctions, the company cancelled such shipments that were bound for Russia at the onset of the Ukraine invasion.”

- file from David Milstead.

Read the Globe’s full story on this news here

**

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) announced a deal to buy the retail propane distribution and refined fuels assets of Quarles Petroleum Inc. for about US$145-million.

Quarles services approximately 55,000 residential and commercial customers primarily in Virginia, the company stated, and has 29 propane bulk plants, one rail terminal, approximately three million gallons of storage capacity, a fleet of 197 vehicles and approximately 181 employees.

Superior expects Quarles to generate approximately US$19-million adjusted EBITDA on an annual run-rate basis 24 months following the close of the acquisition.

The company also announced a $250-million bought-deal financing. Superior said it has agreement with a syndicate of underwriters bookrun by CIBC Capital Markets to buy about 22.3 million shares for $11.20 each. Brookfield, through its special investments program, is participating as an anchor investor in the offering and is committed to purchasing approximately $75-million in shares at the offering price, the company stated.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to reduce debt and for general corporate purposes including to fund future acquisitions, the company stated.

**

D2L Inc. (DTOL-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$41.4-million, which was in line with expectations and up 22 per cent from the year-earlier period.

Its loss for the period decreased to US$3.9-million compared with a loss of US$11.2-million a year earlier. “The year-over-year improvement was mainly attributable to an increase in gross profit and the fact the prior-year period included a US$8.1 million loss on redeemable convertible preferred shares,” the company stated.

**

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $56.9-million, up from $42.5-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of $54.9-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss was $12.9-million or 10 cents per share versus a loss of $6.9-million or 6 cents a year ago, according to documents filed on Sedar.com. the expectation was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

**

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD-T) announced that it sold 809,000 carats in the fourth quarter for total proceeds of $85.1-million compared to 957,000 carats or $80.2-million a year ago. The average realized value was $105 per carat versus $84 per carat a year ago, the company stated.

Net income came in at $237.6-million or $1.13 earnings per share for the fourth quarter, which included an impairment reversal on property, plant and equipment of $240.6-million. That compared to a loss of $189.2-million to 90 cents a year earlier.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.