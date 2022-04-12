Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) has nominated three new directors, including veteran telecom executive Joe Natale, as the mortgage lender shifts its focus to expansion after weathering a financial crisis five years ago.

Toronto-based Home Capital announced on Tuesday that Mr. Natale, former chief executive officer at Rogers Communications Inc. and Telus Corp., securities lawyer Edward Waitzer and former McKinsey & Co. partner David Court will be up for election as directors at the company’s annual meeting on May 18.

“The addition of these three outstanding candidates to our existing board of directors reflects a turning point in the future growth and development of Home,” said Alan Hibben, the company’s chair, in a press release. “In the next phase of our development, we will leverage this foundational work to realize the long-term growth and profitability of the company.”

The nominations come after Home Capital reinstated its common share dividend in February. In 2017, the lender faced a liquidity crisis following a regulatory investigation and the departure of founder Gerald Soloway. Investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. led a recapitalization of the company.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY-T) announced a definitive agreement for a commercial and financial partnership with Hexo Corp. (HEXO-T)

The agreement, initially announced on March 3, will see Tilray acquire 100 per cent of the remaining US$193-million outstanding principal balance of the senior secured convertible note (that was issued by Hexo and held by funds affiliated with HT Investments MA LLC.

The company said the note will be amended to include conversion rights for 85 cents per Hexo share, “which would allow Tilray Brands to acquire a significant equity ownership position in Hexo and participate directly in its considerable growth opportunities.”

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-T) reported second-quarter revenue increased 117 per cent to $31.8-million, from $14.6-million a year earlier, which was in line with analysts’ expectations. “The increase was primarily due to an increase in adult-use recreational revenue and international revenue, partly offset by lower average net selling price due to product mix and a decrease in medical revenue,” the company stated.

Its net loss for the quarter ended Feb. 28 was $4-million, compared to a net loss of $66.4-million a year earlier. “The reduction in the net loss is primarily due to the higher sales and gross margins in the current quarter,” the company stated.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO-T) announced it has agreed to sell its stake of 15 million shares in New Found Gold Corp. (NFG-X) to a corporation controlled by Eric Sprott for gross proceeds of $125.9-million. It said the deal is at a premium of 9.3 per cent to New Found’s closing price of $7.68 on Monday.

Numinus Wellness Inc. (NUMI-T) announced it’s buying Novamind Inc. (NM-CN) in an all-share transaction for $26.2-million “on a fully diluted in-the-money basis.”

The combined company will operate 13 wellness clinics and “will be positioned as a leading psychedelic-assisted therapy provider in North America,” the company stated.

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Novamind will receive 0.84 of a common share of Numinus for each Novamind share held, implying an offer price of 44 cents per Novamind share. The offer price represents a premium of 51 per cent to Novamind’s 20-day volume-weighted average price as of April 8.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (INO.UN-T) announced has entered the Spanish real estate market with the purchase of two connected office buildings in Alcobendas, north of Madrid.

Inovalis REIT said its decision to invest in Spain is driven “by its confidence in the strengths of the market, with a balanced risk/reward ratio, a positive outlook and potential for growth.”

