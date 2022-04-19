Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) announced that all of its 172 theatres and entertainment venues across Canada are open and operating at full capacity. It said the move comes now that all previously mandated pandemic-related federal, provincial and municipal operating restrictions are removed.

“This is the first time since March 2020 that all Cineplex theatres and locations of The Rec Room and Playdium have been open and operating without restrictions, such as limitations on concessions sales, reduced building capacity and proof of vaccination requirements,” the company stated.

It said only the provinces of Prince Edward Island and Quebec continue mandating the use of masks for guests, a guideline the company said is expected to be lifted in the coming days and weeks.

**

Recipe Unlimited Corp. (RECP-T) announced the renewal of its $550-million revolving term credit facility, extending the maturity date by three years. It includes a $150-million tranche that now matures on May 1, 2025, and a $400-million tranche that now matures on May 3, 2027.

The existing accordion feature of up to $250-million was also renewed, the company stated.

“Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing impact on the restaurant industry, other terms of the renewed revolving term credit facility are substantially unchanged from the company’s prior credit facility which was established in May 2019,” it stated.

**

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD-T) announced that it has signed a data-sharing agreement with the Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute (ABMI) to enhance public information on seismic lines in Alberta.

“Both organizations are motivated by providing credible, high-quality data in support of land-use decisions,” the company stated. “The incorporation of the line geometry and age attribution of Pulse’s seismic data into the ABMI’s publicly available human footprint dataset will provide significant value to planners and researchers in Alberta.”

**

Q4 Inc. (QFOR-T) announced that its chief financial officer Ryan Levenberg will be leaving the role on May 31. The company named chief operating officer Donna de Winter as interim CFO.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.