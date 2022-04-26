Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

BMTC Group Inc. (GBT-T) reported revenue of $196.7-million for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared to $178.3-million a year earlier.

Net earnings of $22.6-million or 67 cents per share compared to net earnings of $26.9-million or 79 cents a year earlier.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (CWEB-T) announced the appointment of Lindsey Jensen as chief financial officer, effective immediately, replacing Wes Booysen. The company said Mr. Booysen is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. Ms. Jensen was most recently vice-president of finance sales and operations.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM-X) reported revenue of US$27.4-million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to US$14.1-million a year earlier.

