Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) announced that it has acquired a 16.2-per-cent minority interest in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. from Rayonier A.M. Canada G.P. The company said it bought 28.7 million shares for about $56-million or $1.94 each.

“This acquisition was made for investment purposes and builds upon, and is complementary to, Interfor’s recent expansion into Eastern Canada through the acquisition of Eacom Timber Corporation in February 2022,” it stated.

Irwin Naturals Inc. (IWIN-CN) reported fourth-quarter operating revenue of $25.9-million up from $24.5-million a year ago. The company also reported a profit of $4.8-million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $2.1-million a year ago.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-X) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $38.7-million, compared to $5.8-million a year earlier, “primarily attributable to organic and acquisition growth from eight acquisitions completed in the last 12 months.” The expectation was for revenue of $37.6-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss was $15.1-million or 6 cents per share, compared to a loss of $5.2-million or 4 cents per share a year earlier.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX-UN-T) announced that it has increased its position, together with its joint actors, in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D-UN-T) to more than 12 per cent. The units were acquired for investment purposes, the company stated.

Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) reported that first-quarter revenue increased to $439.5-million from $387.1-million in the first quarter of 2021. The result was ahead of expectations of $407-million.

Net earnings of $16.1-million or 75 cents per share compared to $12.5-million or 59 cents per share a year ago. Adjusted EPS was 73 cents versus 59 cents a year ago.

TWC Enterprises Ltd. (TWC-T) which owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand, reported a loss of $1.1-million or 4 cents per share for its first quarter ended March 31 versus a profit of $455,000 or 2 cents a year ago.

The company said the loss was “due to an unrealized loss on its investment in Automotive Properties REIT.”

Operating revenue increased 169 per cent to just under $38-million, the company stated.

