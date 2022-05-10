Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB-UN-T) reported net income of $6.4-million for the first quarter compared to $2.5-million for the same period in 2021.

Rental revenue stood at $29.1-million, which the company said represents an increase of 23.5 per cent compared to the same quarter of 2021.

Net operating income was $16.2-million for the quarter, an increase of 30.8 per cent compared to the same quarter of 2021.

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD-T) reported that first-quarter revenue for the quarter was up 23 per cent to $53.3-million compared to the same time last year.

Funds from operations (FFO) increased 5 per cent to $10.70 million or 33 cents per share versus last year. Net income was $2.5-million compared to a net loss of $14-million a year ago.

Slate Grocery REIT (SGR-UN-T) reported rental revenue of US$39-million up from US$32.5-million a year ago.

Net income of US$27.4-million was down from US$60.8-million a year ago.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHC-U-T) reported first-quarter revenue of US$13.7-million, up from US$9.6-million a year ago and in line with expectations of US$13.4-million.

Net income was US$2.4-million down from US$6.6-million a year ago, the company stated.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (CARE-T) reported a net loss of $7.1-million for the first quarter compared to a loss of $231.2-million a year ago.

Revenue came in at $20.7-million, which was in line with expectations and up from $15.2-million a year ago.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T) reported revenue of $108.9-million for the first quarter, up from $122.5-million a year ago.

Net income of $52.5-million or 57 cents per share compared to net income of $31.7-million or 34 cents a year ago.

Adjusted income was $33-million or 36 cents per share compared to adjusted income of $56.3-million or 61 cents a year ago. The expectation was for adjusted EPS of 50 cents in the latest quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN-T) reported first-quarter revenue of US$1.4-million up from US$711,000 a year ago.

Its net loss attributed to shareholders was US$8.2-million or 40 US cents per share versus a loss of US$7.5-million or 37 US cents a year ago. The expectation was for a loss of 43 US cents, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (INO-UN-T) reported first-quarter net income of $2.3-million down from $4.2-million a year ago.

Funds from operations came in at $3-million or 9 cents per unit versus $4.1-million or 12 cents a year ago. Adjusted FFO per unit was 10 cents, which was above expectations of 7 cents and compared to 11 cents a year ago.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) reported revenue of $390.3-million for the first quarter, an increase of $77.9-million year-over-year and ahead of expectations of $349.4-million.

Net earnings of $10.7-million compared to a net loss of $20.4-million a year ago.

The company also increased its 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $300-million to $330-million, compared to the previous 2022 guidance range of $265-million to $295-million. The company said the change reflects “strong first quarter 2022 results and ongoing favourable market fundamentals for most of Chemtrade’s key products.”

