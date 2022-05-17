Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Firm Capital Property Trust (FCD.UN-T) announced a $20-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity and TD Securities to issue about 2.82 million units at a price of $7.10 each. More details can be found here.

The company also reported rental revenue of $13-million for the first quarter ended March 31 up from $11.3-million a year ago. Net income of $5.3-million compared to net income of $10.2-millon a year ago.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR-X) reported first-quarter revenue of $136-million, up from $85.7-million. The expectation was for revenue of $106.6-million.

Net income of $6-million or 14 cents per share compared to net income of $1.2-million or 3 cents a year ago.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA-T) reported revenue of $28.4-million for its third quarter ended March 31 up from $18.4-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of $22.5-million.

Its loss was $4.5-million or 3 cents a year ago versus a loss of $3.9-million or 3 cents last year. The expectation was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company also increased its 2022 sales guidance to $90-million versus the previously announced $85-million.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT-X) reported revenue of US$33.6-million for its second quarter ended March 31 compared to US$24.2-million a year ago.

Net income was US$5-million or 14 US cents per share, compared to a loss of US$12.5-million or 43 US cents per share a year ago.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $47.2-million compared to revenue of $30-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of $40-million, according to S&P Captial IQ.

Its net loss was $12.2-million or 8 cents per share versus a loss of $13.7-million or 12 cents a year ago.

