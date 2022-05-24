Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP-T) announced the ratification of a four-year collective agreement by Unifor union members at seven of the company’s pulp and paper mills in Canada, following an agreement-in-principle reached on May 15. The seven mills account for about 50 per cent of the company’s total pulp and paper production capacity, it stated.

**

Osisko Development Corp. (ODV-X) announced that it has been approved to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares are expected to start trading on the NYSE on May 27.

**

4Front Ventures Corp. (FFNT-CN) reported first-quarter revenue of US$26-milllion up from US$23-million a year ago.

Its net loss attributed to shareholders was US$5.9-million or a penny per share compared to a loss of US$11.1-million or 2 US cents a year ago.

**

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MMED-NE) announced the appointment of Schond Greenway as chief financial officer. The company said he has more than 20 years of experience in investment banking, finance and corporate advisory, and investment analysis in the life sciences sector.

**

Farmers Edge Inc. (FDGE-T) announced the departure of its chief technology officer Ron Osborne, effective May 31.

Osborne joined Farmers Edge in 2014 “and championed a culture of continuous innovation,” the company stated, adding that Mr. Osborne will remain involved as a consultant “to ensure a smooth transition.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.