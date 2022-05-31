Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT-X) reported net revenue of $2.5-million for the third quarter ended March 31 versus $441,985 a year ago.

Its net loss was $811,042 or a penny per share versus a loss of $2.8-million or 2 cents a year ago, according to documents filed on Sedar.com.

**

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-X) reported first-quarter revenue of $41.4-million, compared to $8.8-million a year ago, driven by acquisitions. The result was above expectations of $39.6-million, according to S&P Captial IQ.

The company’s net loss was $5.6-million or 2 cents per share compared to a loss of $5.3 million or 3 cents per share a year ago. “The year over year increase in net loss was primarily due to additional expenses incurred to support the company’s growth strategy, including acquisition integration costs,” it stated.

**

Voxtur Analytics Corp. (VXTR-X) reported revenue of $40.8-million for the first quarter compared to $14.5-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $45.7-million in the most recent quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

The company said its comprehensive loss was $13.7-million or 2 cents per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to a loss of $8.5-million or 3 cents a year ago.

**

Menē Inc. (MENE-X) reported first-quarter revenue of $7.3-million, an increase of 2 per cent from a year ago. Its net loss was $263,647 versus a profit of $672,273 a year ago. Its total comprehensive loss was $668,530 versus a profit of $858,378 a year ago.

“Menē delivered a decent result this quarter in light of the increasing economic headwinds and the general slowdown in consumer spending,” stated founder and CEO Roy Sebag in a release. “It should also be noted that the IFRS net loss is due to the market-to-market revaluation of the precious metal loan from Goldmoney Inc., and not as a result of operating activity.”

**

Good Natured Products Inc. (GDNP-X) reported first-quarter revenues increased 228 per cent to a record $25.9-million compared to $7.9-million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The result was slightly above expectations of $25-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss of $1.6-million compared to a net loss of $1.9-million a year ago.

**

Sprott Inc. (SII-N; SII-T) announced that Whitney George will become its new CEO on June 30. Mr. George is currently the company’s president. He will take over from Peter Grosskopf, who the company said will focus full time on his roles as CEO of Sprott Capital Partners and as an adviser to Sprott’s private resource strategies.

Mr. Grosskopf will resign from the Sprott board of directors and Mr. George will be appointed to the board on June 30, the company stated.