Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MDA Ltd. (MDA-T) announced it has been awarded a contract from Lockheed Martin as part of the Space Development Agency (SDA) Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) program.

MDA said it will design and build antennas and antenna control electronics for the 42 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to be produced by Lockheed Martin as part of SDA’s T1TL constellation.

**

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC-X) announced an agreement with Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM-X) to acquire its Bannockburn Nickel Property in Matachewan, Ont.

“This transaction, in combination with our acquisition of the Newmarket property – another very large ultramafic target adjacent to our Mann properties, concludes our consolidation of large Crawford-type targets in the Timmins region,” stated CEO Mark Selby.

**

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT-X) announced that it has acquired NorCal Respiratory, Inc., a business with operations in California. It said the business has trailing 12-month annual revenues of approximately US$3.2-million.

“Quipt is undertaking an ongoing national expansion effort with the goal of economically growing its operating footprint to serve as a leader in respiratory homecare across the United States,” the company stated.

**

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T) announced it has sold its 8.5-per-cent stake, or 5,382,587 common shares, of Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA-T) for proceeds of $21.7-million or $4.04 per share.

In a separate release, Perpetua said it welcomes Kopernik Global Investors LLC as a new shareholder following a recent market purchase.

“We are excited to welcome Kopernik as a shareholder,” stated CEO Laurel Sayer. “Perpetua shares are currently trading at a significant discount to the Stibnite Gold Project’s value and this has been recognized. We believe this investment further supports our vision and superior value proposition.”

**

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY-T) announced today that Baozun, a leading e-commerce solutions provider in China, will start selling Else products in China in the third quarter of this year.

“Selling our innovative plant-based clean pediatric nutrition products in China is a key milestone in the company’s strategic plan to become a player in the global infant nutrition market,” the company stated.

