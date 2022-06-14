Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Clarke Inc. (CKI-T) announced that it has acquired the Stanford Inn & Suites located in Grande Prairie, Alta. for $11.6-million. The company said the purchase price implies a proforma cap rate in excess of 14 per cent based on proforma net operating income1.

Clarke said it’s making the acquisition through its subsidiary Holloway Lodging Corp. and that Stanford Inn & Suites will be the fifth hotel owned or managed by Holloway in the Grande Prairie market.

**

Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA-T) announced that it has amended its dividend policy to semi-annual payments. The company said it will determine the semi-annual cash dividend equal to 20 per cent of its estimated adjusted EBITDA for the relevant six months, “less sustaining capital expenditures and exploration capital expenditures for the same period.”

The company said it would pay a dividend of 14 US cents per common share (approximately US$10-million in total), based on its results for the first six months of 2022. The dividend will be paid on June 28 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 23.

**

Marathon Gold Corp. (MOZ-T) announced that it has received mining leases for the Valentine Gold Project in Newfoundland, which cover the development of the Marathon and Leprechaun deposits and have a term of 20 years. “Receipt of the mining leases is a key milestone in the permitting of mining operations at the project,” the company stated.

