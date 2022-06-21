Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Step Energy Services Ltd. (STEP-T) updated its second-quarter guidance, estimating revenue to range between $250-million and $265-million. “For context, estimated top-line revenue in the current quarter may be on track to be the highest in the company’s history,” it stated. The estimate is above expectations of $203.6-million for the quarter ended June 30, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $42-million to $50-million the company stated. The expectation is for adjusted EBITDA of $25.6-million.

The estimates compare to $107.5-million in revenue and $11.7-million of adjusted EBITDA ($10.6-million net loss) generated for the second quarter last year, the company stated.

**

Taat Global Alternative Inc. (TAAT-CN) announced the appointment of Michael Saxon as its CEO and board member. “With considerable experience in attaining profitable market penetration for tobacco products in the United States and several international markets, Mr. Saxon is expected to be instrumental to the company’s ability to scale the footprint of Taat at a global level,” the company stated.

It said Setti Coscarella has resigned from his positions as CEO and a director of the company, effective immediately. He will remain available to the company as an advisor.

**

