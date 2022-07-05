Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) announced a $500-million increase to its existing revolving securitization warehouse facility from $900-million to $1.4-billion.

The amendment incorporates “key modifications,” the company said, including improved eligibility criteria for consumer loans, as well as pool concentration limits, resulting in increased funding capacity.

Algoma Central Corp. (ALC-T) announced the sale of Station Mall, a large regional shopping complex in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

It was the last of the company’s real estate holdings in Sault Ste. Marie, the company stated.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T) announced that it sold approximately 19,200 attributable gold equivalent ounces and realized preliminary revenue of $36-million million during the three months ended June 30 – which it said is a record for the company.

The preliminary result compares to 18,004 attributable gold equivalent ounces and $26.4-million in revenue a year ago.

Hecla Mining Co. (HL-N) announced a deal to buy the remaining stake of Alexco Resource Corp. (AXY-T) it doesn’t already own. The company also said that it will pay Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T) $135-million in its own shares for it to terminate its silver-streaming interest with Alexco.

Hecla said it will issue 18 million of its common shares for each Alexco common share, implying a consideration of 47 cents US per Alexco share. That’s a 23-per-cent premium based on the company’s five-day volume-weighted average price on July 1.

Osisko Development Corp. (ODV-X) announced that its Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. subsidiary has entered into a participation agreement with Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) relating to the development of the Cariboo Gold Project.

“The agreement represents an important milestone in our relationship and supports our mutual vision to develop a socially and environmentally sustainable project,” the company stated.

Specific terms of the project agreement remain confidential, the company stated, but added that it puts in place “a thorough and comprehensive process for the project to be developed and operated with the consent and support of the WLFN.”

