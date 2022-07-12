Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T; WPRT-Q) announced it has been awarded a program to develop and supply liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems for a number of vehicle applications for a global original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The deal is forecasted to provide €38 million in revenue through the end of 2025, with production expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023, the company stated.

**

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD-T) said it sold 586,763 carats in the second quarter, a 16-per-cent increase relative to the first quarter. It said total proceeds of US$76-million represented the second-highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history and a 14-per-cent increase relative to the first quarter.

The company also provided updated full-year 2022 production guidance which it said “reflects a slower-than-planned ramp-up following COVID-19 and process facility-related difficulties in the first quarter.”

**

More to come