Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

High Tide Inc. (HITI-X) announced a $10-million bought deal public offering. The company said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. to purchase 4,310,400 units for $2.32 each. Each unit includes one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for 60 months at a price of $2.73 each.

The company said the financing is a proactive move after due diligence following a letter of intent with Connect First Credit Union Ltd. for non-dilutive credit facilities is taking “much longer than previously anticipated.”

“Despite the recent deteriorating and uncertain macro environment, our operations remain very strong,” stated CEO Raj Grover in a release, adding that its news “will ensure that we can continue our trajectory and take advantage of the attractive opportunities that present themselves in the market.”

The company said the net proceeds of the offering will be used for constructing and opening new retail cannabis store locations, the repayment of debt and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) announced a recapitalization with its portfolio company Meriplex Communications, Ltd. It said the transaction involves the acquisition of a majority interest in Meriplex by Vitruvian Partners and “a meaningful equity reinvestment by Meriplex shareholders who will participate in the next chapter of growth.”

At closing, Clairvest said its portion of the cash proceeds are approximately US$160-million. Clairvest will continue to own approximately 18 per cent of Meriplex after the transaction.

