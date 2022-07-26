Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T) reported revenue of US$1.72-billion compared to US$1.42-billion for the second quarter of 2021. The expectation was for revenue of US$1.67-billion, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net earnings of US$35.6-million or 29 US cents per share compared to net earnings of US$26.3-million or 21 US cents per share a year ago.

The company also raised its 2022 revenue outlook to “at least US$6.7-billion” and tightened its 2022 non-IFRS adjusted EPS target to between US$1.65 and US$1.75. The expectation is for annual revenue of US$6.6-billion and EPS of US$1.67, according to S&P Capital IQ.

“The above financial guidance and outlook assume that the supply chain constraint impact on our revenue and expenses does not materially worsen during the remainder of 2022 as compared to Q2 2022,” the company stated.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG-T) reported that second-quarter revenue of $30.6-million as compared to $20.4-million in the second quarter of 2021. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $29-million.

Net income of $35.4-million or 2 cents per share compared to a net loss of $12.9-million or 14 cents per share a year ago.

