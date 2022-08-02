Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC-X) reported record second-quarter results including revenue of $42.7-million, an increase from $16.5-million a year ago.

Net income of $2.7-million or a penny per share compared to net loss of $759,000 or nil per share a year ago.

**

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL-T) announced on Saturday that the company and the negotiating committee of the union representing its hourly employees have agreed to a 15-day extension beyond the July 31 expiry of the collective agreement for the purpose of continued discussions.

“This extension demonstrates the willingness of the parties to work towards an agreement that provides fair and equitable improvements to wages and benefits and supports our collective future under the electric arc transformation,” stated Algoma CEO Michael Garcia.

