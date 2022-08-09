Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) reported sales of $1,113.9- million in the second quarter ended June 30, up 25.9 per cent from $884.9-million a year ago. The result was ahead of expectations of $1,068.3-million, according to S&P Capital IQ

Net income came in at $25.5-million or 32 cents per share compared to net income of $24-million or 30 cents a year ago. The expectation was for earnings to come in at 28 cents per share.

**

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T) reported second-quarter revenue of US$80-million, up 1 per cent compared to the same period in 2021. The expectation was for revenue of US$76.6-million in the latest quarter.

Its net loss of US$11.6-million or 7 US cents per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to net income of US$17.2-million for 11 US cents for the same quarter last year.

**

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $70.9-million up from $52.7-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of $68-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net earnings came in at $1.6-million or 15 cents per share versus net earnings of $3.4-million or 32 cents a year ago.

**

Dorel Industries Inc. (DII-B-T; DII-A-T) reported second-quarter revenue was US$427.8-million, compared to US$447.6-million for the same period a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $468.3-million.

Its net loss from continuing operations was US$13.6 -million or 42 US cents per share, compared to a loss of US$1.4-million or 4 US cents per share last year.

The company said its adjusted net loss from continuing operations was US$11.6-million or 36 US cents per share, compared to US$590,000 or 2 US cents per share a year ago.

**

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO-T) reported sales of US$4.2-million for the second quarter compared to US$4.9-million a year ago.

Its net loss was US$676,828 or 1 US cent per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to a loss of US$729,097 or 1 US cent per share a year ago.

**

