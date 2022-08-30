Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Voxtur Analytics Corp. (VXTR-X) reported second-quarter revenue of $38.1-million, up from $18-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $42-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss was $4.1-million compared to a loss of $6-million a year earlier, according to documents filed on Sedar.com

**

Facedrive Inc. (FD-X), the company behind the Steer ESG technology platform company, reported second-quarter revenue of $15-million, up from $4.5-million a year ago.

Its net loss was $7.8-million or 6 cents per share compared to a loss of $7.6-million or 8 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.