Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Marathon Gold Corp. (MOZ-T) announced a $150-million bought-deal financing. The company said it has an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, to buy about 136.4 million units at $1.10 each.

Each unit includes one share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable for $1.35 for 24 months based on certain conditions.

The net proceeds will be used to partially fund the construction of its Valentine Gold Project, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ-T) announced plans to increase its monthly dividend to 6 cents per share from 5 cents, starting in October.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT-T) announced a mudslide incident at its underground Yauricocha Mine in Peru on Sunday, in which three contractor employees lost their lives and one was injured.

“Mining operations have been temporarily suspended as a result and will resume once conditions are considered safe and appropriate,” the company stated.

