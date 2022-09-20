Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making new

Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) announced a temporary reduction in production in B.C., citing “challenging market conditions” and “reduced market demand.”

The company said production capacity will be reduced through a two-week curtailment beginning Sept. 26 at the majority of solid wood facilities in the province, followed by the resumption of reduced operating schedules until the end of 2022.

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ-T) announced the “acceleration and expansion” of its capital program, resulting in increased 2022 budget guidance and an updated operational outlook.

The company said market conditions have “improved materially” since the release of its initial 2022 budget in December due to a combination of increased production and stronger commodity prices.

The company said it generated significantly higher funds flow from operations than originally budgeted. The company said its budget will be $105-million to $115-million, up from $50-million to $55-million.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA-T) announced it was awarded two funding grants from the U.S. Department of Defense Defense Logistics Agency. It said the grants were to study the domestic production of military-grade antimony trisulfide, which it said is an “essential component in ammunition and dozens of other defence materials.”

Perpetua said it will receive $200,000 in total to evaluate whether antimony from the Stibnite Gold Project can meet military specifications.