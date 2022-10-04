Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH-T) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its Trogarzo (ibalizumab-uiyk) product for administration by intravenous (IV) push, which simplifies HIV treatment. The company said it’s a method where the undiluted medication is pushed by a syringe for faster administration into the body’s circulation.

“Today marks an important milestone in our journey to improve the lives of people living with HIV who have been heavily treated,” said Christian Marsolais, chief medical officer of Theratechnologies.

**

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK-Q) announced the $300-million-plus sale of the Western Canadian Continuum of Care Portfolio, an eight-property seniors housing portfolio in Western Canada.

“The portfolio features a balanced mix of assisted living and independent living suites and funded long-term care and complex care beds and private pay complex care beds,” the company stated.

**

Sangoma Technologies Corp. (STC-T) announced some executive appointments “to help position the company for ongoing growth,” including the appointment of a new chief financial officer.

The company said Larry Stock, its former chief corporate officer, has been appointed CFO, effective immediately. He succeeds David Moore, who is transitioning into the role of executive vice-president of corporate development, to lead the company’s merger and acquisition efforts. Jamie Minner has been named Sangoma’s new chief revenue officer.

**