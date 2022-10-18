Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN-T) announced the purchase of a newly retrofitted Class A office property located in Chicago valued at US$19.8-million.

The REIT also struck an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to issue $45-million in convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, the net proceeds of which it said will be used to partially fund the acquisition, reduce debt and for other purposes, including potentially a share buyback.

“We are pleased with this offering as it proactively strengthens the REIT’s liquidity position, demonstrating our continued momentum and growth,” stated CEO Steve Hodgson.

**

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) announced a temporary curtailment of its Intercontinental Pulp Mill citing a lack of available fibre. The curtailment, until Oct. 24, follows an annual maintenance curtailment that started on Sept. 24. The company said the four weeks of downtime is reducing its production output by approximately 28,000 tonnes of market kraft pulp.

“Despite strong global pulp markets, we are experiencing a shortfall of economic fibre in British Columbia. The fibre for pulp mills is increasingly constrained due to the impacts of the decreasing allowable annual cut, the end of the Mountain Pine Beetle epidemic, wildfires and reduced sawmill capacity in the province,” said CEO Kevin Edgson. “We regret the impact of the downtime on our employees and are working to support them through this time.”

**

Collective Mining Ltd. (CNL-X) announced a $10-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that will buy about 4.4 million units at $2.25 each.

Each unit includes one common and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $3.25 for 18 months. The stock closed at $2.40 on Monday.

Management and insiders will be participating up to 15 per cent in the offering, it stated.

**

Capstone Copper Corp. (CS-T) announced a security incident near its Cozamin mine in Zacatecas, Mexico where an employee was “shot and fatally wounded” on the main access road between the city of Zacatecas and the mine.

“The mine site remained secure and operational,” the company stated, adding that it’s working with government authorities to ensure safe transportation to and from the mine site.

**

Anaergia Inc. (ANRG-T) announced the appointments of Paula Myson as chief financial officer and Hani Kaissi as chief development officer, a newly created position, effective Monday. Mr. Kaissi joined Anaergia in 2010 and had been CFO of Anaergia since 2019. Ms. Myson was most recently the CFO of a renewable energy company.