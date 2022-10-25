Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T) reported third-quarter earnings ahead of expectations. The company said revenue of US$1.92-billion was up from US$1.47-billion a year ago and ahead of expectation of US$1.73-billion.

Adjusted earnings came in at US$63.6-million or 52 US cents per share compared to US$43.2-million or 35 US cents a year ago. The result was ahead of expectations of 45 US cents per share, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON-T) announced that it has reached final settlement agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission that resolve the regulators’ investigations regarding the company’s previously disclosed restatements for the first three quarters of 2019 and the second quarter of 2021.

“We are pleased to have resolved these matters,” said Mike Gorenstein, chair and CEO of Cronos. “Important steps have been taken to strengthen our internal controls, and we are committed to continuing this work.”