Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Callidus Capital Corp. (CBL-T) says Newton Glassman, its executive chairman and CEO, will take a medical leave of absence, effectively immediately. “Mr. Glassman is currently undergoing further medical tests and examinations to confirm the extent and seriousness of his conditions,” the company stated in a release, which provides some details on his condition. It said the board has re-assigned Mr. Glassman’s CEO responsibilities to the existing Callidus management team.

The company also reported revenue of $89.4-million in the second quarter, an increase from $26.9-million from the same period in 2017, "primarily due to the consolidation of three additional businesses, partially offset by lower interest and fees in the lending business."

Its net loss of $40.8-million compared or 75 cents per share compared to a loss of $25.8-million or 51 cents in the prior year period.

**

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL-T) reported revenue of $60.7-million in the second quarter, an increase of 50 per cent compared to the comparable period last year and ahead of expectations of $58.9-million. Net earnings came in at $2.6-million or 25 cents per share, which was ahead of expectations of $2.1-million or 20 cents and compared to net earnings of $2.3 million or 26 cents in the second quarter last year.

**

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) reported property rental revenue if $11.4-million in the second quarter, an increase of 8.7 per cent from the second quarter of 2017 and in line with expectations of $11.3-milion. Net Income was $5.3-million, compared to $5.8-million a year ago. Funds from operations increased 1.7 per cent to $6.6 million or 25 cents per unit, also in line with expectations.

**

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T) reported net income of $79.1 million or 18 cents per share in the second quarter, more than double its net income of $37.1-million or 7 cents a year ago and ahead of expectations of 11 cents per share. Net revenue was $219.4-million down from $247.5-million last year, and ahead of expectations of $217.3-million.

Our results for the second quarter were in line with expectations and reflect continued progress in operations and customer acquisition and retention,” said CEO Jay Forbes in a statement. “Against the backdrop of these positive trends, we have launched a comprehensive strategic assessment to create a clear and compelling strategy for stakeholder value creation. We are delighted with the progress we are making and we look forward to sharing our insights and the resulting strategic priorities in the early fall.”

**

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) reported net income of $54.7-million or $3.61 per share in its first quarter ended June 30 versus a loss of $11.6-million or 76 cents a year earlier. Clairvest’s said its book value was $715.1-million or $47.18 per share as at June 30, compared with $667.3-million or $44.01 per share as at March 31.

**

Magellan Aerospace Corp. (MAL-T) says it signed a six-year agreement with Pratt & Whitney to manufacture aluminum castings for their next generation product family of engines. The agreement is expected to generate approximately $81-million in revenue for Magellan through 2023, the company stated.

**

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T) reported its second-quarter revenues rose 37 per cent to $149.5-million compared with the same period last year, which was below expectations of $153.7-million. Net earnings came in at $16.8-million of 9 cents per share versus earnings of $13.9-million or 12 cents a year ago. The expectations was for earnings to be 15 cents per share in the latest quarter.

**

Crius Energy Trust (KWH.UN-T) says it has combined its existing credit facilities into a single consolidated credit facility for its wholesale energy supply requirements with a limit of US$140-million. The company also said it has added a syndicated working capital facility with an initial limit of US$11-million for cash advances and letters of credit.

**

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T) reported sales of US$81.8-million in the second quarter, up from US$73.9-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of US$80.3-mllion. Net income was US$2.7-million or 11 cents per share versus net income of $3.2-million or 14 cents a year ago. The expectation was for EPS to come in at 17 cents in the latest quarter.

**

Imperial Metals Corp. (III-T) said its second-quarter revenue decreased to $80.1-million compared to $106.7-million in the 2017 comparative quarter and was below expectations of $97-million. Its net loss was $36.6-million or 31 cents per share compared to net income of $99.5-million or $1.06 per share a year ago.

**

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT-T) reported revenue of $62.7-million in the second quarter an increase of 29 per cent from $48.6-million for the same quarter a year earlier. Net income was $10.8-million versus a loss of $2.8-million a year ago.

**

AgJunction Inc. (AJX-T) said its second-quarter revenue rose 3 per cent to US$13.8-million versus US$13.3-million a year earlier, which was in line with expectations of $13.3-million. Its net loss was US$2.3-million or 2 cents per share, which beat expectations of a penny per share and compared to a net loss of US$500,000 million or nil per share a year ago.