Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI-X) says it has entered into three separate agreements to acquire three stores in Ontario for $68.7-million.

The company said the acquisitions will give it 27 stores (58 when including managed stores) in the Ontario market and 93 stores (151 when including managed stores) across Canada.

Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A-T, TCL.B-T) says it’s raising $250-million in a bought-deal financing of subscription receipts.

It has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that will buy 9.4 million subscription receipts of TC Transcontinental at a price of $26.60 each.

The net proceeds will be used to partially finance the acquisition of Coveris Americas for $1.7-billion.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T) says its CEO Kevin Ford “suffered a cardiovascular event over the Easter weekend.” The company described his prognosis as “good” and he is expected to fully recover and return to work in the next four-to-six weeks.

“The company is built on a strong backbone of highly qualified individuals and I have all the confidence in my management team’s ability to carry on while I’m away,” stated Mr. Ford in a release. “I look forward to being able to touch base with my team as I recover.”

During Kevin’s absence, the board initiated its emergency succession plan and established a CEO operating committee.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (DRA.UN-T) says it recently completed the acquisition of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of a consortium of partners, led by Juniper Capital Partners and Fengate Real Estate Asset Investments. “The partnership plans to open a re-conceptualized and revitalized property, the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, in the late fall of 2019,” the company stated. “Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle brand established by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, is also part of the consortium of investing partners, alongside other private investors.”

Dream Alternatives contributed US$29.0 million for about a 10-per-cent equity investment in the partnership, “which was used to fund the purchase price for the hotel, including transaction costs, and will also be used to fund the planned capital expenditures required to convert the property to the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.”

The trust said the investment is expected to provide it with a strong after-tax net income and cash distributions

PetroShale Inc. (PSH-X) says its acquired additional acreage in its South Berthold core area for US$17.8 million. The acquisition was funded through the company’s existing senior credit facility. “This acreage is largely undrilled and has the potential to add a significant number of new net locations to PetroShale’s high-quality drilling inventory,” the company stated.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR-Q,COB.U-X), a biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat age-related diseases, a net loss of $2.8-million or 7 cents in the fourth quarter compared to a net loss of $1.7-million or 5 cents per share a year earlier.