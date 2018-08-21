 Skip to main content

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Some small-cap cannabis companies announced supply agreements with the online Ontario Cannabis Store on Monday, including Hiku Brands Co. Ltd. (HIKU-C) and The Hydropothecary Corp. (HEXO-T). The companies are among a number of businesses chosen to provide products to the Ontario adult-use market when cannabis becomes legal in Canada for recreational use on Oct. 17.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF-T) says the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako in B.C. has issued an evacuation alert due to wildfire activity for an area which includes the town of Fort St. James and its mill site. “As wildfire conditions continued to deteriorate, Conifex Timber temporarily suspended operations Friday of last week,” the company stated after markets closed Monday. “The wildfires in British Columbia are volatile and continue to evolve ...,” the company stated. The company said it expects to restart operations at the mill later this week “but will continue to assess the wildfire situation and make further operational decisions accordingly.”

**

More to come

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.