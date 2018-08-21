Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Some small-cap cannabis companies announced supply agreements with the online Ontario Cannabis Store on Monday, including Hiku Brands Co. Ltd. (HIKU-C) and The Hydropothecary Corp. (HEXO-T). The companies are among a number of businesses chosen to provide products to the Ontario adult-use market when cannabis becomes legal in Canada for recreational use on Oct. 17.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF-T) says the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako in B.C. has issued an evacuation alert due to wildfire activity for an area which includes the town of Fort St. James and its mill site. “As wildfire conditions continued to deteriorate, Conifex Timber temporarily suspended operations Friday of last week,” the company stated after markets closed Monday. “The wildfires in British Columbia are volatile and continue to evolve ...,” the company stated. The company said it expects to restart operations at the mill later this week “but will continue to assess the wildfire situation and make further operational decisions accordingly.”

