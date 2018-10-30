Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA-T) reported a third-quarter profit of $45.9-million, down from a profit of $135.9-million in the same quarter last year amid rising fuel prices.

The airline says the profit amounted to 40 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.15 per diluted share a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue totalled $1.26-billion for the quarter, which included the busy summer travel period, up from $1.21-billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 33 cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

WestJet says the drop in its quarterly profit compared with a year ago came amid an increasingly competitive environment and rising fuel prices.

Aircraft fuel costs per litre were up 37.1 per cent compared with a year ago.

WestJet’s capacity – measured by available seat miles – in the quarter was up 9.9 per cent from a year ago, while traffic – measured by revenue passenger miles – in the quarter increased 8.6 per cent.

Its load factor decreased to 84.6 per cent compared with 85.7 per cent a year ago.

- The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

**

Callidus Capital Corp. (CBL-T) announced “significant additions” to its senior management “to strengthen the team, support further growth of its loan portfolio and to continue unlocking value from its portfolio of operating companies.”

The company said Patrick Dalton will join as interim CEO on Nov. 5 Mr. Dalton has more than 25 years of experience in private credit markets, including senior leadership positions at Fifth Street Asset Management, Gordon Brothers Finance Company, Apollo Investment Corporation and Goldman Sachs, the company stated.

"We are very pleased that Patrick Dalton is joining Callidus during Newton Glassman's absence as CEO, working closely with the board and Callidus' skilled management team to advance our strategy, drive growth in our portfolio and unlock value from our assets," stated Tibor Donath, lead director of Callidus.

Callidus also announced that Jim Hall has re-joined the company as senior vice president, effective immediately. "Previously, from 2014 to 2017 as vice president at Callidus, Mr. Hall was the company's most successful underwriter and portfolio manager in terms of interest and fee profitability," the company said.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-T) said it received approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator to construct and operate the 120 km natural gas pipeline connecting Tidewater’s Brazeau River Complex to TransAlta Corp’s generating units at Sundance and Keephills.

"Tidewater is well positioned to commence constructing this very important piece of infrastructure that will provide a source of egress to many Alberta gas producers," said Reed McDonnell, vice president, Acquisitions and JV of Tidewater.

The company also announced that, due to reduced customer volume in the third quarter, it expects third-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be approximately 95 per cent of expected adjusted EBITDA of $18.5-million.

**

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T) announced a $25-million private placement from la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. The company said Caisse will acquire 9.2 million shares at a price of $2.70 each. The shares closed at $2.74 on Monday.

The company said it will use the investment to expand its Windfall project in Lebel-sur-Quévillon.

“We are very pleased to welcome la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec as a significant shareholder in Osisko Mining. This investment by la Caisse provides meaningful support for the continued development of our Windfall gold project in Québec,” said Mr. John Burzynski, CEO of Osisko.

**

Namaste Technologies Inc. (N-X) said its Cannmart Inc. subsidiary has signed a medical cannabis supply agreement with Maple Leaf Green World. Cannmart will purchase medical cannabis from Maple Leaf to offer in its online platform, the company stated. The deal gives Cannmart the right of first refusal on 100% of the total production of cannabis from Maple Leaf’s facility.

**