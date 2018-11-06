Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) reported a third-quarter revenue increase of 23 per cent to $367.4-million from $297.9-million in the third quarter of 2017.

Net earnings were $10.3-million or 52 cents versus $8.7-million or 45 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $346.3-million and earnings of 53 cents.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI-T) reported third-quarter consolidated sales of $290.4-million, up 12 per cent versus last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $294-million in the latest quarter.

Profit was $8.1-milion or 38 cents per share versus a profit of $7.3-million or 34 cents a year earlier.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKT.A-T) reported a net loss of $5.5-million or 24 cents per share on revenue of $22.5-million in the third quarter. The results compared to a net loss of $3.8-million or 21 cents per share on revenue of $14.9-million for the same period in 2017. Funds flow from operations decreased to a loss of $638,000 in the third quarter from $1.5-million in the corresponding period of 2017, the company said.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (PONY-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $90.2-million, up from $50-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $106.2-million.

Its net loss was $13.8-million or 9 cents per share versus a profit of $14.6-million or 9 cents a year ago.

Adjusted funds flow from operations came in at $30.3-million or 18 cents per share versus $29.7-million or 18 cents a year ago.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC-T) reported third-quarter revenues of $343.2-million more than double from $159.6-million a year ago.

"Our third quarter results reflected a full three months of operations from the West GTA Gaming Bundle, which is under Great Canadian's management since May 1, 2018, and approximately one month of new revenues for Casino Woodbine generated from the introduction of table games and additional slot machines," stated CEO Rod Baker. "We expect the new table games, which have been well received by the market, to help develop our customer base."

Net earnings of $52.6-million or 82 cents per share compared to earnings of $26.9-million or 43 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 84 cents per share and revenues of $327.7-million.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. (MAL-T) said it has secured a six-year agreement with Airbus for a contract extension for the manufacture of A350 XWB centre wing box and keel beam detail parts.

It estimated revenue generated from the work package will exceed $140-million over the term of the contract.

Stingray Digital Group Inc. (RAY.A-T; RAY.B-T) said it’s raising about $25-million in a private placement. It said Irving West has agreed to purchase about 2.5 million subordinate voting shares of Stingray at $10.29 each.

Irving West is a company controlled by Harry Steele, a former chairman of Newfoundland Capital Corp. Ltd, which was acquired by Stingray on Oct. 26, the company stated.

