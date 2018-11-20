Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD-T) increased its dividend and said it has contributed US$46-million a new partner, GWM Holdings, Inc.

Alaris said the GWM contribution results in an increase of approximately 20 cents and 10 cents per share of revenue and net cash from operations, respectively.

Based on the GWM Contribution "and outlook of the corporation," Alaris also announced an increase to its dividend of 3 cents per share on an annual basis, bringing the monthly dividend to $1.65 per share annualized, or 13.75 cents monthly from the current $1.62 cents annually or 13.5 cents monthly.

"Given recent capital deployment into current and new partners, the confidence we have in another strong aggregate distribution reset coming January 1, 2019 and continued capital deployment opportunities in front of us, we are pleased to be able to pass along a modest dividend increase to our shareholders," said Darren Driscoll, chief financial officer of Alaris.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) said it has agreed to acquire Rose City Ford Sales Limited, one of two Ford dealerships in Windsor, Ont.

"We are very excited to acquire our first Ford dealership, an acquisition that will advance our strategy of diversifying the brand and geographic mix in our portfolio of dealerships," said Paul Antony, executive chairman of AutoCanada.

Bellus Health Inc. (BLU-T) announced positive results from the clinical Phase 1 study for BLU-5937, its lead drug candidate for the treatment of chronic cough, and said it will advance into a clinical Phase 2 study in mid-2019.

“We are very pleased with the results of the clinical Phase 1 study which show compelling safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics for BLU-5937,” said Dr. Denis Garceau, senior vice president, drug development of Bellus Health. “The clinical data confirm our expectation that at the anticipated therapeutic doses there is no or very limited effect on taste perception and further reinforce our position that BLU-5937 has the potential to be a best-in-class therapeutic for chronic cough patients.”

Emblem Corp. (EMC-X) reported record revenue of $2.3-million in the third quarter, which it said was a 281-per-cent increase year-over-year and a 50-per-cent increase quarter-over-quarter.

“Our significant quarter-over-quarter revenue increase was driven by the legalization of adult-use cannabis and our supply agreements in the provinces of Ontario and Alberta. We are now pursuing Canada-wide distribution, and subsequent to the third quarter, secured sales approvals in Saskatchewan and B.C.,” said Emblem CEO Nick Dean.

The company’s net loss widened to $10.8-million or 9 cents versus a loss of $2.8-million or 3 cents a year ago. The expectation was for a loss of 2 cents and revenue of $2-million in the latest quarter.