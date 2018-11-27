Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (NVU.UN-T) said it has agreed to acquire a portfolio of six apartment properties in Ontario for $131.9-million, excluding closing costs. “These transactions provide Northview with opportunities to generate significant income and net asset value growth driven by our high-end renovation program at five of the properties,” said Todd Cook, CEO of Northview. “These acquisitions are consistent with Northview’s strategy of expanding its high-quality portfolio in strong and growing markets, further expands our presence in Ontario and increases future potential units eligible for our successful high-end renovation program.”

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) said Health Canada has approved ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). Knight entered into an exclusive Canadian agreement for ILUVIEN with Alimera Sciences, Inc. in July 2015. “The approval of ILUVIEN is great news for Canadian DME patients, payors and healthcare providers,” said Jonathan Ross Goodman, CEO of Knight, in a release.

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV-X) today reported net income of $11-million or 7 cents in its second quarter ended Sept. 30 versus a loss of $$2.1-million or 2 cents for the same time last year. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.6-million or nil per share.

