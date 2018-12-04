Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Cronos Group Inc. (CRON-Q; CRON-T) confirmed that it is engaged in discussions “concerning a potential investment” by Altria Group Inc. (MO-N) in the company.
"No agreement has been reached with respect to any such transaction and there can be no assurance such discussions will lead to an investment or other transaction involving the companies," the company stated after markets closed Monday.
Callidus Capital Corp. (CBL-T) said it has an agreement to sell the commodity division of C&C Resources Inc. for about $100-million in cash. “Callidus will realize the vast majority of the current carrying value for all of the assets of C&C, which it acquired in 2017, while retaining ownership of C&C’s remaining assets,” the company stated in a release.
“This transaction affirms our investment strategy and internal valuations,” stated president David Reese.
