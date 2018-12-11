Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T) said it has an agreement with Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) for the sale of its Leismer pipelines and Cheecham storage terminal for $265-million in cash and an annual toll of about $26-million.

The company said the agreement also includes "priority service on pipelines and dilbit/diluent tanks" and "enhanced credit terms" with Enbridge across the thermal oil business.

"Enbridge has been a key partner with Athabasca across its thermal oil business unit and the company looks forward to continuing this long-term strategic relationship," Athabasca stated in a release. "Transaction proceeds are approximately 50 per cent of Athabasca’s market capitalization and will significantly bolster the company’s liquidity, reduce net debt and improve financial resiliency."

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T; NOA-N) announced a three-year extension to an agreement with “a major earthworks customer” to December 2023. “As part of this additional term, the company has secured a five-year contract through 2023 for earthworks services at the customer’s base mine. The value of this backlog is expected to be approximately $750-million,” it stated.

MORE TO COME