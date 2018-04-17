Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) says it’s buying two U.S. businesses: Signature Funeral and Cemetery Investments, LCC and Citadel Management LLC for a total of about US$136.4 million in cash.

The acquisitions will together add six new states into Park Lawn’s portfolio and expands its footprint in Texas.

Story continues below advertisement

The company also announced an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to raise C$165-million of subscription receipts in a bought deal to finance the Signature acquisition. The acquisition of Citadel will be funded from PLC’s existing credit facility, the company said.

“The acquisitions are in line with our communicated growth strategy and significantly increase our footprint and presence in the U.S. market,” said chairman and CEO Andrew Clark.

**

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ-T; TMQ-N) says it’s raising US$25-million in a bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that will buy 21.6 million common shares at US$1.16 per share.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds towards developing its Arctic Project, for exploration in the Ambler mining district and for general corporate purposes.

**

The Westaim Corp. (WED-X) said in a release that it “may consider opportunities to enhance the growth and value” of investment company Houston International Insurance Group, Ltd. (HIIG). It said the decision was “in view of the ongoing insurance industry consolidation activity” and “several unsolicited inquiries.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Westaim CEO Cameron MacDonald said HIIG has “significantly improved its financial position, acquired and established new business lines, prepared the organization for larger scale and assembled a highly skilled and experienced management team” and as a result is “currently in an excellent position to accelerate the growth of its business, particularly in an improving industry environment.”

**

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP-T; RFP-N) announced that a tentative four-year agreement has been reached with Unifor, subject to ratification by its members.

It said the agreement covers eight of Resolute’s Canadian pulp and paper mills.

“We are pleased that we have reached a tentative agreement with Unifor national and local leadership that recognizes the contribution of employees to the success of the business and provides stability for our customers, shareholders, communities and other company partners,” said CEO Yves Laflamme. “Once ratified, this agreement will support long-term investments in our Canadian operations.”

**

Story continues below advertisement

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI-T), which provides modular space solutions and workforce accommodations, says it has entered into an agreement to assume the land lease and ongoing operations of its currently owned 1,244-room Sunset Prairie Lodge in B.C.

Under the terms of the agreement, Black Diamond will receive a cash payment of $11.2-million, “which is net of the costs associated with acquiring the roughly 60-acre crown lease with a remaining 8-year term and a renewal option,” it stated.

It said the payment is from the current tenant and customer, a Canadian oil and gas producer. “In exchange for the cash payment, Black Diamond will take responsibility for the eventual cost of dismantling the lodge.”

**

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) says it’s raising $49.8-million in a bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that will buy three million shares at $16.60 each.

The net proceeds will be used to reduce debt and “to provide further financial flexibility to fund growth initiatives and for general corporate and working capital purposes.”

CEO Marcel Bourassa and chief financial officer Jean-Marie Bourassa will participate in the offering by purchasing, through their holding company, a total of $1-million worth of shares.

The company also said its first-quarter results, to be announced on May 10, “remain in line with management’s expectations and [first quarter] budget, representing approximately 20 per cent of full-year budget as a result of usual seasonality.”

Savaria also reaffirmed its full fiscal year 2018 outlook, excluding any new acquisitions.

**

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHX-CN) says it’s raising $20-million in a bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that will buy 22.2 million units at 90 cents each.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.