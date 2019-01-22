Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM-X) issued a statement, at the request of IIROC, “to confirm that the company’s management is unaware of any material change in the company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.” The stock surged 10 per cent to 74 cents on Monday.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR-T; OR-N) announced late Monday that it has taken a 15.2-per-cent stake in Barksdale Capital Corp. (BRO-X). Osisko said it bought about 5.8 million common shares at a price of 60 cents each, or about $3.5-million, as part of a non-brokered private placement purchase agreement. Osisko said it acquired the shares for investment purposes.

**

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC-T) announced its subsidiary, ALC Bulgaria EOOD, “has voluntarily filed a liquidation petition in Bulgaria” and that “all seat cover production at ALC has now ceased and a trustee is expected to be appointed within the next 14 days to liquidate the company.”

Exco said the liquidation filing was prompted by "ongoing operating losses at ALC driven by its failure to reach an agreement with its primary customer for continued price support." Exco added that an increase in local operating costs and change in labour conditions over the last several years had made the operations "unviable without improved pricing."

“The liquidity filing of ALC is disappointing, however it was the only alternative given the company’s weak liquidity and poor financial prospects,” said Brian Robbins, Exco’s CEO. “On the positive side, the elimination of ALC’s loss-making operations will immediately improve our go forward results and free up management time for more productive activities."

The company said it expects to take a non-cash charge of approximately $6.1-million or 15 cents per share in the first quarter related to the write-off of ALC’s remaining equity. It also expects operating losses during the quarter of approximately $2.2-million or 5 cents per share.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Hexo Corp. (HEXO-T) announced it will be filing a “preliminary prospectus supplement to its amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus” dated Dec. 14, relating to a proposed $50-million financing. “The offering will be priced in the context of the market with the price and total size of the offering to be determined at the time of entering into an underwriting agreement for the offering,” the company stated.

Hexo said it will use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, “including funding the company’s global growth initiatives and research and development to further advance the company’s innovation strategies.”

**

MORE TO COME