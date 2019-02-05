Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV-X) announced a $55-million bought-deal financing and $30-million investment from Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T), its largest shareholder, for total proceeds of $85-million.

In the financing, CIBC Capital Markets and Eight Capital are the joint bookrunners that have agreed to purchase, together with a syndicate of underwriters, 11.5 million subordinated voting shares at a price of $4.80 each for gross proceeds of $55-million. Canopy Growth will purchase a minimum of 6.25 million subordinated voting shares on a private placement basis for the same price, or $30-million total. Canopy Growth's stake in Canopy Rivers will increase to 27.3 per cent from about 26.5 per cent.

Canopy Rivers said it intends to use the net proceeds "for follow-on investments in existing portfolio companies, new domestic and international investments, working capital and general corporate purposes."

**

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WIR.U-T) said it’s raising US$135-milllion in a bought-deal financing. It has an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters, co-led by Desjardins Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets, 10 million trust units at a price of US$13.50 per unit.

The REIT stated that it intends to use the net proceeds as an available source of funding for acquisitions, as well as other initiatives.

“The offering enhances our liquidity and balance sheet flexibility, allowing the REIT to continue actively expanding the footprint of its high-quality distribution and logistics portfolio,” stated CEO Scott Frederiksen.

**

Absolute Software Corp. (ABT-T) reported revenue of US$24.4 million in its second quarter ended Dec. 31, which was in line with expectations and up from US$23.2-million a year earlier.

Its net income was US$1.8-million or 4 cents per share versus a loss of US$300,000 or a penny per share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 4 cents per share in the latest quarter.

**

