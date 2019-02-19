Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

WestJet Airlines (WJA-T) announced Friday afternoon that it will seek shareholder approval at its upcoming annual meeting to make changes to increase the limits on foreign ownership and control of its voting shares to those permitted by amendments made to the Canada Transportation Act (CTA) last year.

"The amendments to its articles and By-Law No. 2005-1 will be undertaken by way of a court-supervised and shareholder approved statutory plan of arrangement," the company stated.

Story continues below advertisement

"Prior to the CTA amendments, no more than 25 per cent of the voting interests of a Canadian air carrier could be owned or controlled by non-Canadians," the company stated. "The Government of Canada's stated purpose in implementing the CTA amendments is to attract more foreign investment and encourage growth in the aviation sector by increasing, from 25 per cent to 49 per cent, the permitted level of foreign ownership of Canadian air carriers. At the same time, the CTA amendments introduced two new limitations on voting ownership and control, by capping the voting rights of single non-Canadians and of the aggregate of non-Canadian air carriers at 25 per cent."

**

Lassonde Industries Inc. (LAS.A-T) announced preliminary unaudited results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, after markets closed on Friday saying the update is “to inform readers of downward variances between the preliminary estimates of its profit attributable to shareholders for fiscal 2018 and fourth-quarter 2018 and its actual profit attributable to shareholders for fiscal 2017 and fourth-quarter 2017.”

For example, the company expects its profit attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter to be approximately $15-million, down approximately $22-million from $37.2-million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. "Excluding the impacts of the 2017 U.S. tax reform on profit, profit attributable to the company's shareholders should be down by approximately $12-million," the company stated.

"The company is diligently working to counter the impacts of higher input costs and to adjust its strategic position in a highly competitive environment," stated CEO Pierre-Paul Lassonde.

**

Nemaska Lithium Inc. (NMX-T) announced that is has terminated its multi-year supply agreement with Livent Corp. (previously FMC Corp) related to the provision of up to 8,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate starting April 1, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"Despite good-faith negotiations, the corporation was unable to reach a mutually satisfactory outcome with Livent," stated the company, adding it has "no choice but to exercise its contractual right to terminate the supply agreement."

It said Livent has advised the corporation that it is seeking arbitration, which Nemaska said it "will vigorously defend."

**

Stingray Group Inc. (RAY. A-T; RAY. B-T) announced the expansion of its distribution deal with Telus Corp. (T-T). Stingray said the agreement brings five new music television channels, Stingray Festival 4K, Stingray Now 4K, Stingray Hits!, PalmarèsADISQ par Stingray, and Stingray Classica to Optik TV subscribers in Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec.

**

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) announced the closing of a strategic financing agreement in Moksha8 Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on licensing and marketing “innovative and established therapeutics” in Latin America, for up to US$125-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the agreement, Knight will initially lend Moksha8 up to US$25-million in working capital funding, of which US$10-million will be issued at closing. Knight said it may issue up to an additional US$100-million in funding for M&A and the acquisition of new licenses.

“We are excited to partner with the new Moksha8”, said Knight COE Jonathan Ross Goodman “Knight and Moksha8 share the common vision of bringing much-needed therapeutics to underserved markets such as Canada and Latin America.”

As a result of the deal, Knight has the right to appoint two observers to Moksha8’s Board.