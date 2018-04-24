Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME-T; ZYME-N), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, said Celgene Corp. (CELG-Q) has exercised its right to expand its collaboration agreement for the “research, development, and commercialization of bispecific antibody therapeutics using Zymeworks’ Azymetric platform.”

Vancouver-based Zymeworks said in a release that it’s part of an original collaboration agreement signed in 2014. “Celgene has now exercised its right to increase the number of potential products it can develop and commercialize from eight to 10, and extended the research program term by two years,” the company said. “Zymeworks will receive an expansion fee and is now eligible to receive up to US$164-million in development and commercial milestones for each of up to 10 products plus royalties on worldwide sales.”

Zymeworks said it’s now eligible to receive up to US$1.64-billion in future payments for the entire collaboration.

Firm Capital Property Trust (FCD.UN-X) says it’s raising $15-million in a non-brokered private placement. It will issue approximately 2.4 million units at $6.25 each. Net proceeds are expected to be used to fund “prospective acquisitions” and to help pay down debt.

