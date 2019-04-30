Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Uni-Select Inc. (UNS-T) announced that Brent Windom, currently president and chief operating officer of the Canadian Automotive Group, has been appointed to the position of president and CEO, effective May 1.
**
Temple Hotels Inc. (TPH-T) announced a $37.5-million rights offering. The company said every one right will entitle the holder to subscribe for 0.5 common shares upon payment of the subscription price of $1.50 per common share, which it said is an approximate 20 per cent discount to the five-day volume-weighted average price on the TSX.
"Morguard Corporation has informed management of Temple of its intention to subscribe for its full basic subscription privilege under the rights offering," the company stated. It said the full basic subscription privilege of Morguard Corporation represents 17.7 million common shares or approximately 71.4 per cent of the offering.
**
The Flowr Corp. (FLWR-X) announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 2.4 million common shares at a price of $6.25 each to raise up to $15-million. The company said it expects to use the proceeds “for general working capital purposes, including for the funding of [the] construction of certain operations of Holigen Holdings Limited,” a European-based cannabis company.
**
MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Allô! Mon Coco, a chain of gourmet breakfast and lunch restaurants. The price wasn’t disclosed in the release. The Allô! Mon Coco network has 39 franchised restaurants, including 38 in Quebec and one in Ontario, the company stated.
"MTY is very excited to have the opportunity to add another young, dynamic and distinctive breakfast chain to its portfolio. Allô! Mon Coco has had great success in the past and it has a great potential for further growth in the future," stated MTY CEO Eric Lefebvre.
**
Stuart Olson Inc. (SOX-T) announced that it has been awarded approximately $150-million in new contracts.
“These new contract awards are significant wins for both our Buildings and Industrial Groups,” said CEO David LeMay. “The Buildings Group awards in the public and private sectors are a reflection of our strength in Alberta, and our strong relationships with repeat clients. The Industrial Group secured a new MSA [master services agreement] that demonstrates the value and synergies we are able to obtain from our acquisition of Tartan by bringing full-service maintenance capability to industrial clients across Canada.”