Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T) reported a first-quarter profit of $6-million or 16 cents per share compared to $8.1-million or 22 cents a year earlier. Revenue was $146.6-million compared to $120.6-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $138.3-million and earnings of 22 cents per share in the latest quarter.

The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (FIRE-T) reported revenue of $10-million for its third quarter ended March 31, which it said was a 382-per-cent increase from $2.1-million a year earlier. Its net loss was $7.1-million or 2 cents per share versus a loss of $3.4-million or a penny per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $11.4-million and a loss of a penny per share in the most recent quarter.

Clarke Inc. (CKI-T) reported net income attributable to equity holders of $37.4-million in the first quarter compared with $2.1-million for the same period in 2018. The company said it had unrealized gains on its investments of $4-million in the first quarter compared to $2.1-million for the same period in 2018. It also realized gains on its investments of $12.5-million for the three months ended March 31, compared with nil for the same period in 2018.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN-T) reported pooled revenue was $67-million in the first quarter, a decline of 2.6 per cent compared to $68.8-million for the same period last year. Royalty income in the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership increased by 2.3 per cent to $4.2-million, compared to $4.1-million for the same time last year. Net earnings for the fund were $7.9-million, or 81 cents per unit compared to $1.4-million, or 17 cents per unit a year ago.

MORE TO COME

