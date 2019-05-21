 Skip to main content

Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH-T) announced it has completed a private placement of 2.6 million common shares to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board at a price of $76.02 each for a total of $200-million. The price is based on a 1.5-per-cent discount to the five-day volume-weighted average trading price of the company’s common shares as of the close of trading on May 17, the company stated. Premium Brands said it intends to use the net proceeds to repay debt, finance organic and acquisition growth opportunities and for general corporate purposes.

"We are very pleased to be entering into this long-term partnership with CPPIB as we embark on the next stage of our growth strategy," said George Paleologou, CEO of Premium Brands.

**

Wayland Group Corp. (WAYL-T) announced that its joint venture DEMECAN GmbH, of which it holds 50 per cent with an option to increase to 60 per cent, has been awarded three lots of domestic cannabis production in Germany by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices, after the withdrawal of a competitor’s complaint following an oral court hearing. Additionally, Wayland GmbH has received its narcotics license from the Bundesopiumstelle, the narcotics division of BfArM, the company stated.

**

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF-T; VFF-Q) announced an agreement with Arkansas Valley Hemp, LLC to form a joint venture for the outdoor cultivation of high-cannabidiol (CBD) hemp and CBD extraction in Colorado. The joint venture, Arkansas Valley Green and Gold Hemp LLC, will be 60-per-cent-owned by Village Farms, 35-per-cent-owned by AV Hemp, and 5-per-cent-owned by Village Fields Hemp.

“This new joint venture is an outstanding opportunity to expand Village Farms’ outdoor hemp cultivation and CBD extraction program in partnership with an experienced, large-scale outdoor grower in one of the best growing regions for hemp in one of the most advanced hemp industries of any state in the country,” said Michael DeGiglio, CEO of Village Farms.

**

Norbord Inc. (OSB-T; OSB-N) reported that its OSB mill in High Level, Alta. has temporarily suspended production “due to the wild fires burning nearby in the region and in order to comply with evacuation orders in the town of High Level.”

The company said all non-essential mill employees have been safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

**

TransCanna Holdings Inc. (TCAN-C) announced plans to buy Lyfted Farms, Inc. of Modesto, Calif., a state-licensed producer of indoor-grown cannabis, for US$5.5-million in cash and one million shares. “The proposed acquisition includes an exceptional brand, with a range of high-end flower, growing revenues, fifty exotic and unique genetic strains and a team that’s been a staple in the Modesto valley with over two decades of cultivating experience,” stated Jim Pakulis, CEO of TransCanna.

**

Australis Capital Inc. (AUSA-C) announced an asset purchase agreement with Green Therapeutics, LLC and affiliated companies. The company will acquire the Tsunami, Provisions, and GT Flowers cannabis brands, as well as “certain operating assets, intellectual property and the right to assume, complete and expand the construction of a state-of-the-art 55,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, Nevada.” Australis said it will issue up to US$8-million of its common stock to complete the acquisition.

