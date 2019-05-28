 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN-T) announced a $25-million bought-deal financing. The REIT said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to issue to the public about 5.3 million trust units at a price of $4.67 each. The units closed at $4.88 on Monday.

The net proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of two properties in Montreal and to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding on BTB’s acquisition line of credit, the REIT said.

Valens GroWorks Corp. (VGW-C) announced it has appointed Jeffrey Fallows as its president, effective June 1. Prior to joining Valens, Mr. Fallows was a managing director at AltaCorp Capital Inc. where he was the head of the life sciences and diversified industries investment banking teams, the company stated.

Medicure Inc. (MPH-X) reported revenues of $4.9-million for the first quarter ended March 31 compared to $6.1-million for the same period last year. Its net loss was $2.8-million or 18 cents per share compared to net income of $1.4-million or 9 cents per share a year ago.

