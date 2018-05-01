Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T) reported total revenue of $705.5-million in the first quarter, up from $450.6-million a year earlier.

Net earnings were $6-million or 4 cents per share versus $3.4-million or 2 cents per share a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts were expecting revenue of $615.7-million and earnings of 5 cents per share.

**

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T) says its first-quarter revenue increased to $80.7-million in the first quarter up from $65.1-million a year earlier.

Net income was $3.6-million or 4 cents per share compared to a loss of $1.4-million or 2 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $78.4-million and earnings of 2 cents per share.

**

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR-T) reported net income of $12.2-million or 7 cents per share in the first quarter, up from $12-million or 7 cents a year earlier. Revenue was $52.9-million up from $44.5-million a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Adjusted net income was $7.9-million or 4 cents per share versus $4.9-million or 3 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 3 cents per share.

**

CRH Medical Corp. (CRH-T; CRHM-N) reported revenue of $24.7-million in the first quarter compared to $21.4-million for the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $23.9-million in the latest quarter.

Adjusted operating EBITDA was $12.4-million up from $11-million a year earlier..

**

5N Plus Inc. (VNP-T) says it has secured a series of multi-year contracts for the supply of semiconductor materials and ancillary services associated with the manufacturing of thin-film photovoltaic (PV) modules by First Solar, Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given the company’s current participation and leadership in this sector, these new contracts are not expected to require additional investments by 5N Plus,” it stated.

It said the terms of these contracts will be in effect until early 2021.

**

Cara Operations Ltd. (CARA-T) says it has appointed Frank Hennessey as CEO as of May 10. Cara said current CEO Bill Gregson will take on the role of executive chairman of the board.

Mr. Hennessey was most recently president and CEO of Imvescor Restaurant Group. Prior to that, he was president and CEO of Bento Sushi.

**

Reitmans (Canada) Ltd. (RET.A-T) says it has appointed its vice-president comptroller, Richard Wait, as its chief financial officer, effective on Aug. 17. It said CFO Eric Williams is retiring.

**