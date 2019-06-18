Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T) announced that its chief financial officer Ed Record will be taking a medical leave of absence, effective June 17. The company has appointed Becky Roof as Interim CFO."Ms. Roof is a seasoned financial leader who previously served as interim CFO at a number of large companies and is currently a managing director at the global consulting firm AlixPartners, LLP, where she provides advisory and C-suite interim management services," the company stated.
NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) announced that the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority has issued a new contract for up to 75 compressed natural gas Xcelsior 60-foot, heavy-duty transit buses, with a firm order for 25 buses and options to purchase up to an additional 50 buses. “The new, low-emission articulated buses will provide more frequent and reliable high-quality service for passengers in the greater Orlando area,” the company stated. “The buses will also increase passenger capacity, enhance operational efficiencies, and improve the overall passenger experience.”
The Flowr Corp. (FLWR-X) announced that it has received a loan commitment from a syndicate of lenders led by ATB Financial, for up to $50-million of committed senior secured credit facilities. The company said it will be permitted to use a recapitalization term facility and a revolving operating credit facility for general working capital purposes and to develop its facilities.
It also announced a supply agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis.
