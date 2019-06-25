 Skip to main content

Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

The Flowr Corp. (FLWR-X) announced plans to acquire the remaining 80.2-per-cent interest in Holigen Holdings Limited through a share purchase. Flowr announced previously its intention to acquire 19.8 per cent of Holigen.

The company said the acquisition has been approved by the board of directors of each of Flowr and Holigen "and is strongly supported by both management teams."

Norbord Inc. (OSB-N; OSB-T) says its oriented strand board (OSB) mill in High Level, Alta. resumed normal operations over the weekend. “The MacKenzie County mandatory evacuation order and town of High Level evacuation alert were both lifted this afternoon and MacKenzie County remains under an evacuation alert,” the company stated in a release after markets closed on Monday.

Norbord reported on June 18 that its High Level OSB mill had temporarily suspended production due to the wildfires burning nearby in the region. “All non-essential mill employees were safely evacuated at the time and the mill did not incur any damage,” the company stated. Norbord said the curtailment is not expected to materially impact the company’s second-quarter results.

MORE TO COME

