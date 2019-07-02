Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Cascades (CAS-T) announced the acquisition Orchids Paper Products Co., following the approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, for US$207-million. Cascades said the acquisition will be financed by the company’s credit facilities.
The assets to be acquired include the Barnwell, S.C. and Pryor, Okla. operations, as well as certain assets, the supply and other commercial arrangements with Fabrica de Papel San Francisco, S.A. de C.V. based in Mexicali, Mexico, and certain of its affiliates, the comapny stated.
"This acquisition is very well aligned with our strategic plan and supports our efforts to position our tissue platform for long-term growth," stated Cascades CEO Mario Plourde.
**
Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) announced the company, as well as some of its contractors, have been served with 72-hour strike notice from the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1-1937 in relation to some of its operations in B.C.
“We are disappointed that the union has chosen to serve us with strike notice," stated CEO Don Demens. “We remain hopeful that a mediator can get us back to the bargaining table to negotiate an agreement that creates certainty for our employees, customers, and the communities where we operate, as has been done in the northern and southern interior of British Columbia.”
**
Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Just Energy Ontario L.P. and Just Energy (U.S.) Corp. have completed an increase of their senior secured credit facility to $370-million from $ 352.5-million.
**
TransCanna Holdings Inc. (TCAN-C) is buying Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (LDS-C) for about $51.7-million in common shares of TransCanna “and the amount resulting from a fixed exchange ratio of one TransCanna common shares for every 10 LDS common shares.”
"We believe that the amalgamation of our two companies will ultimately yield a value greater than the current individual values of LDS and TCAN," stated LDS CEO Brad Eckenweiler in a release.
**
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE-X) announced a settlement with Genesis Mining, “which positively resolves prior misunderstandings and disagreements.”
The agreement was reached “with a focus on initiatives which improve communication, transparency and mutually beneficial cooperation between Genesis and HIVE,” the company stated. “Operationally, HIVE and Genesis will reboot HIVE’s 20.4 Megawatt facility in Sweden with 14,000 GPUs mining Ethereum,” the release states. “HIVE will continue to receive 300 Petahash of cloud-based ASIC Bitcoin mining capacity from Genesis.”