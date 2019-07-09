Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI-X) reported a net loss of $7.4-million or 3 cents per share in its fourth quarter ended March 31 versus a loss of $2.8-million or a penny per share for the same quarter a year earlier. Revenues were nil in the latest quarter versus $117,304 a year earlier.
Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ-T) reported a net loss of $4.5-million or 4 cents per share in the second quarter ended May 31 compared to a net loss of $3.7-million of 3 cents for the same period a year earlier.
Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO-X) announced that its chief executive officer and director George Dethlefsen will step down effective July 12 “to pursue other opportunities.” “Mr. Dethlefsen’s departure is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the company or any matter related to the company’s operations, policies, management or board of directors,” the company stated.
The board will replace him with Peter Merritts, the company’s current president of the Northern Appalachia Division.
