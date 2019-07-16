Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MI.UN-T) announced that its operating subsidiary, Minto Apartment Limited Partnership, has entered into an agreement to buy Minto Properties Inc.'s 40-per-cent interest in the High Park Village apartment complex in Toronto for $131.2-million.
"Our proprietary relationship with the Minto Group has brought us another strong property acquisition opportunity that meets our key criteria," said Michael Waters, CEO of Minto Apartment REIT.
**
Valens GroWorks Corp. (VGW-X) announced second-quarter revenue increased to $8.8-million up from $22,741 a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $6.9-million. Its loss was $10-million or 10 cents per share versus a loss of $2.4-million or 3 cents a year earlier, according to its filing on Sedar.com.
**
Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM-X) announced that, concurrent with its $32.5-million bought-deal private placement announced on June 21, the company has agreed to issue up to a further 23.7 million units of the company at a price of 55 cents per unit for additional gross proceeds of up to $13-million on a non-brokered basis. It said the agreement includes 11.85 million units each to AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. and an institutional investor.
The company said the net proceeds will be used for exploration and development activities and for general corporate purposes.
**
goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) announced the appointment of Hal Khouri as executive vice-president and chief financial officer effective Aug. 12.
He joins goeasy from DuoBank (formerly Walmart Bank of Canada) where he served as chief financial officer since 2011.
**
More to come