Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Catalyst Capital Group Inc. has launched a bid for shares in Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T) to rival a contentious $1-billion privatization offer from the department store chain’s executive chairman.
Under the proposal, Catalyst, led by Toronto financier Newton Glassman, plans to offer $10.11 a share in an effort to secure a majority of the shares not controlled by a group led by Richard Baker, HBC’s chairman. Catalyst will offer up to $150-million for as many as $14.8-million shares, it said in a statement.
In June, Mr. Baker announced he was leading a group offering $9.45 to take the company private. It is best known for its namesake department stores across Canada and the Saks Fifth Avenue banner in the United States. It has been restructuring its operations by selling properties and closing unprofitable stores in Europe and North America.
Mr. Baker has said he has the support of 57 per cent of HBC shareholders, including such investors Rhone Capital LLC and office-sharing company WeWork Property Advisors. A special committee of HBC’s board is currently evaluating Mr. Baker’s offer along with financial and legal advisers. A takeover circular has yet to be filed.
HBC stock closed at $9.90 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, as investors wagered a higher bid could be in the offing. Catalyst announced its proposal after the market closed.
- Jeffrey Jones
SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM-Q; SSRM-T) announced that it will acquire the remaining 25-per-cent interest in Puna Operations Inc. from Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (GRG-X) for $34-million.
"This is a positive deal for both parties, in that it allows SSR Mining to consolidate our ownership in Puna Operations and streamline our reporting structure, while benefiting Golden Arrow by providing funding to pursue its exploration projects, eliminating its debt obligation to us, and cancelling our shares in Golden Arrow," stated CEO Paul Benson. "The Transaction provides SSR Mining with near-term low-risk silver production growth, while allowing Golden Arrow shareholders liquidity and exposure to both Puna Operations and our diversified asset portfolio through ownership of SSR Mining shares."
CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T; CTST-N) announced it agreed to waive the exclusivity provision under the brokerage agreement with Kindred Partners Inc., “after months of discussions.” The company said the revised arrangement “will over time allow CannTrust to reduce the expenditures incurred by CannTrust under the brokerage agreement.”
