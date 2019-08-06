Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
The Catalyst Capital Group Inc. announced on Monday that it has amended its offer to purchase common shares of Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T) at a price of $10.11 per common share payable in cash. The maximum number of shares to be purchased under the Catalyst offer has been increased to 19,782,393 shares, or about 10.75 per cent of the issued and outstanding common shares, from 14,836,795 shares, the company stated, reflecting a total value of $200-million. No other terms of the Catalyst offer have been amended, the company stated.
"The insider buyout proposal made by the Baker Group is not reflective of the fair value of the company's common shares, which is to the benefit of the Baker Group and the detriment of HBC's minority shareholders," the company stated in its release. "Catalyst believes that the insider buyout proposal greatly undervalues the company across each of its real estate, retail and iconic brand attributes."
Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T; JE-N) announced on Monday that Patrick McCullough has “departed the company” as president and CEO and has stepped down from the board and the company’s subsidiaries, effective immediately.
Director Scott Gahn has been appointed president and CEO.
Wayland Group (WAYL-C) is proposing to sell its Canadian business, including its Langton, Ont. production facility to Cryptologic Corp. in a deal valued at about $230-million, plus liabilities.
The proposal sees Wayland receive about 57.5 million Cryptologic common shares at a deemed issue price of $4 per share, which is expected to represent approximately 70 per cent of the issued and outstanding Cryptologic common shares.
If the deal closes, Cryptologic will be a single-purpose cannabis company with a cash balance of at least $25-million, the company stated.
Endo International plc (ENDP-Q) reported second-quarter revenues of $700-million, a decrease of 2 per cent compared to revenues of $715-million for the same quarter last year. Its net loss from continuing operations of $98-million or 43 cents per share compared to a reported net loss from continuing operations of $52-million or 23 cents a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings came in at 52 cents down from 76 cents a year earlier and versus expectations of 48 cents. Analysts were also expecting revenue of $694.6-million in the latest quarter.
Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ-T) confirmed late Friday an offer from Montreal real estate developer Group Mach on Friday to buy at least 6.9 million, or about 19.5 per cent, class B voting shares of the company at $14. Group Mach is looking to block Air Canada’s purchase of the Canadian tour operator.
"The special committee of the Transat's board of directors is reviewing the terms of the offer with its advisors for the purposes of making a recommendation to shareholders as to its terms," Transat stated, urging shareholder to "take no action" and "not to tender their shares" until its board has made a formal recommendation to shareholders. "Having taken note of the press release announcing the offer, the special committee will consider it with its advisors before making a formal recommendation to Transat's board of directors," the company stated.
Transat in June accepted Air Canada’s all-cash bid of $520-million or $13 a share, over a $14 per share offer from Mach. Mach said it plans to use the purchased shares to vote against the Air Canada-Transat deal, saying the offer “greatly undervalues” Transat. However, Mach said it has no intention to launch a formal hostile takeover bid and added that it will not raise the $14 offer as long as the current Transat board is in place.
